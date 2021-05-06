Saanich police ticketed a driver they caught going 113 km/h on McKenzie Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

Driver ticketed, has vehicle impounded for going 113 km/h on McKenzie Avenue

Saanich police impounded the driver’s vehicle for a week

Saanich police ticketed a driver they caught going 113 km/h on McKenzie Avenue. The driver was issued a ticket for excessive speeding and had their vehicle impounded for one week.

