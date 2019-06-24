UPDATED: Commercial truck clips lines in Saanich

BC Hydro called, determines lines are cable and phone, not power

(Wolfgang Depner/Saanich News) Fire crews respond after a commercial truck downed lines near Regina Avenue and Seaton Road in Saanich on June 24. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

Hydro crews determined downed wires were cable and phone lines after a truck clipped lines Monday in Saanich.

A commercial truck heading southbound on Seaton Street clipped a the lines and Saanich firefighters asked the driver to remain inside the vehicle while waiting for hydro crews.

The wires are impacting traffic at Regina Avenue and Seaton Street.

A commercial truck downed some lines in Saanich just after noon #yyjtraffic at Regina and Seaton pic.twitter.com/YskaQCQ11I — Saanich News (@saanichnews) June 24, 2019

