Driver veers off road, strikes light pole in View Royal early Tuesday

A light pole is gone after an early morning car crash involving a single driver in View Royal Tuesday morning.
Around 6:20 a.m., West Shore RCMP responded to a report of an incident along Burnside Road West underneath the Trans-Canada Highway.
Officials found a single occupant who had driven their Ford F150 over the median, knocking out a light pole. The driver sustained minor injuries from a deployed airbag and was sent to hospital.
West Shore RCMP media relations officer Const. Nancy Saggar says speed, drugs and alcohol didn’t play a factor. The crash was believed to be caused by a medical event.
BC Hydro crews were on scene shortly after the incident dealing with power lines.
