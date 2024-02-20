Driver wanted B.C.-wide for hit-and-run on RCMP officer

‘We are asking you, Mr. Haas, to please do the right thing and turn yourself in’

A driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run collision involving a police officer on Saturday (Feb. 17) is wanted on an outstanding B.C.-wide warrant.

BC Highway Patrol issued a release Monday (Feb. 19) noting that an officer with BC Highway Patrol – Burnaby was conducting traffic enforcement at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 91 southbound at 72 Avenue in Delta.

Tobin Peter Haas of Vancouver. (BC Highway Patrol photo)

When the officer stopped a vehicle that was associated to a man who has an outstanding B.C.-wide warrant for his arrest, there was a brief roadside exchange, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, striking the officer, the release said.

The Delta Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service, and officers with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and Delta Police attended the scene.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to hospital. The officer has since been released from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect driver has been identified as 57-year-old Tobin Peter Haas of Vancouver.

The vehicle Haas was driving has been recovered by police, but Haas has not been located. Haas is wanted for an outstanding warrant for break and enter as well as for questioning regarding this incident.

Members of the public are encouraged not to approach Haas, but to instead phone their local police if he is located, states the release.

“Our thoughts are with our officer and his family as he recovers at home, and we would like to extend our sincere thanks to Delta PD, Surrey RCMP, Surrey Police Service, and other responders for their quick actions and assistance as this incident unfolded,” said Insp. Brian Donaldson, Officer In Charge of South Coast BC Highway Patrol.

“We are asking you, Mr. Haas, to please do the right thing and turn yourself in.”

BC Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident and anyone who may have dash-cam footage of this incident to please contact BC Highway Patrol – Burnaby at 604-526-9744 and refer to file number 2024-424.