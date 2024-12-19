Driver who allegedly tried to drive into Fraser River with kids onboard charged

Firefighters and good Samaritans assisted occupants after car became stuck in the river foreshore in Delta

Police in Delta say a woman has been charged after allegedly trying to drive her car into the Fraser River with two young children onboard.

On the morning of Nov. 29, officers responded to a report that a car had intentionally been driven into the Fraser River in the 8200-block of River Road in the Tilbury industrial area, according to a Delta Police Department press release.

Responding officers found the vehicle not in the water but off road and stuck in the foreshore of the river.

Before police arrived, Delta firefighters and good Samaritans had come to the aid of the female driver and two young children also in the car.

Both the children and the driver were subsequently taken to hospital. Police at the time said the children appeared to be uninjured and were taken in for observation, while the woman was receiving medical care.

"The DPD wishes to express gratitude to members of the public and the Delta Fire Department, who intervened and provided assistance to the involved parties," the department said in a press release.

The Delta Police Department investigated the incident as a criminal matter, and River Road remained closed for several hours while collision analysts mapped and document the scene.

On Wednesday (Dec. 18), the DPD announced the driver of the car had been charged with two counts of attempted murder, adding the woman had been arrested and remains in custody awaiting her first court appearance.

A publication ban is in place to protect the children’s identity, and the department said they will not be sharing the driver’s identity or any further details.

SEE ALSO: Surrey, Delta cops target Whalley shoplifters in 'boost and bust'

SEE ALSO: Delta police renew call for public's help finding missing Surrey man

SEE ALSO: Anti-SOGI tractor driver who crashed in Surrey charged