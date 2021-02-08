Driver who died in West Saanich Road crash identified

Chris McNutt remembered as avid car lover, always willing to help a friend

Chris McNutt, 31, has been identified as the driver who died in a two-vehicle crash on West Saanich Road Feb 4. (GoFundMe campaign photo)

The man killed in a crash on West Saanich Road last week has been identified by friends and family.

In online fundraisers, Chris ‘Willy’ McNutt is remembered as an avid car lover and a “master at tinkering on anything he could get his hands on.”

McNutt, 31, was also remembered as generous, kind-hearted and always willing to help a friend.

A GoFundMe campaign, organized by Jody Bedwell, has been set up to help McNutt’s family and his partner, Kristy.

ALSO READ: West Saanich Road reopens after deadly morning crash

“Kristy is my sister and she’s the most beautiful person with such a big heart and wouldn’t ask for anything,” reads the fundraiser. “She has been there for all her friends and family when we need her and I just want her not to have to worry about anything during this tough time.”

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Saanich Road, near Prospect Lake Road, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 4. The driver of a black Honda CRX was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich