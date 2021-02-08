Chris McNutt, 31, has been identified as the driver who died in a two-vehicle crash on West Saanich Road Feb 4. (GoFundMe campaign photo)

Driver who died in West Saanich Road crash identified

Chris McNutt remembered as avid car lover, always willing to help a friend

The man killed in a crash on West Saanich Road last week has been identified by friends and family.

In online fundraisers, Chris ‘Willy’ McNutt is remembered as an avid car lover and a “master at tinkering on anything he could get his hands on.”

McNutt, 31, was also remembered as generous, kind-hearted and always willing to help a friend.

A GoFundMe campaign, organized by Jody Bedwell, has been set up to help McNutt’s family and his partner, Kristy.

ALSO READ: West Saanich Road reopens after deadly morning crash

“Kristy is my sister and she’s the most beautiful person with such a big heart and wouldn’t ask for anything,” reads the fundraiser. “She has been there for all her friends and family when we need her and I just want her not to have to worry about anything during this tough time.”

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Saanich Road, near Prospect Lake Road, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 4. The driver of a black Honda CRX was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Saanich

