Driver with heavily damaged vehicle stopped by Saanich police after hit and run

The damaged vehicle that Saanich police say drove away from a hit and run on Wednesday. (Photo: Saanich police)

Saanich police arrested a driver Wednesday afternoon behind the wheel of a heavily damaged vehicle.

A tweet from the Saanich police’s traffic safety unit shows the black vehicle they say fled a hit and run in Victoria, even though police found the vehicle with the front driver-side tire bent practically sideways.

A driver was arrested this afternoon when our officers intercepted their vehicle following a hit & run in Victoria. This was thanks to calls from the public. The vehicle was still being driven with the damage done below. A 90-day prohibition was served & criminal charges pending. pic.twitter.com/8V4BmKRveV — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) March 25, 2021

Saanich police say they found the driver thanks to calls from the public.

A 90-day prohibition was served and criminal charges are pending.

READ: Large tree falls on car in Saanich

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department