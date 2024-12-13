Driver with machete breaches Canada-U.S. border in Surrey after carjacking

One arrested after CBSA warns U.S. of 'armed and dangerous' driver

A carjacking in Richmond kept authorities south of the Canada-U.S. border in Surrey busy Thursday (Dec. 12) afternoon.

Richmond RCMP media spokesperson Cpl. Adriana O'Malley said the incident began shortly before 12:40 p.m., when police in that community "responded to an alleged robbery where the victim's vehicle was stolen."

The victim was not physically injured, O'Malley noted.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) field operations officers got involved at around 1:15 p.m., when a vehicle described as a stolen black Toyota Tacoma fled the Peace Arch port southbound, reportedly narrowly missing a CBP officer.

According to CBP officials, as U.S. agents co-ordinated to intercept on Interstate 5, Canada Border Services Agency "reported the vehicle had been carjacked and the driver should be considered armed and dangerous."

Following a pursuit involving Bellingham Border Patrol and the Whatcom County Sherriff's Office, the chase came to an end some 67 kilometres south of the border, in Skagit County, when the vehicle hit a barricade at the side of the freeway while trying to avoid a spike belt.

One suspect in possession of a machete was taken into custody following a brief stand-off.

O'Malley confirmed one suspect has been arrested, and that the investigation remains active.

Surrey Police Service media liaison Ian MacDonald said no SPS or RCMP support-unit officers were deployed to assist.