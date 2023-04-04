Drivers face spring snowfall on Malahat portion of Highway 1

Spring snow, and not the blooming cherry tree kind, made for slick conditions on the Malahat Tuesday morning.
The white stuff fell April 4 and by 6:30 a.m. was sticking to roads around the summit and Shawnigan area.
Environment Canada predicted a shift to rain for 7 a.m. with mainly cloudy skies the rest of the day with temperatures up to 10 C. That dips to 0 C again overnight, but with little precipitation in the forecast.
Meanwhile, spring blooms in Victoria have many watching for the petal storms to pop up with the breeze.
