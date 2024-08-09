Drivers fined $11.5K after B.C. RCMP crackdown on illegal ride-hailing apps

Latest fines are in addition to $33K from two other operations in the summer

Richmond RCMP is continuing its crackdown on illegal ride-hailing operations in the city.

On July 24, officers handed out fines totalling $11,500, which included fines to three repeat offenders, Richmond RCMP said in a news release Friday (Aug. 9).

That day, officers from the Richmond RCMP Road Safety Unit and the Transportation Ministry's Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement team conducted a joint operation to target unlicensed ride-hailing operators.

The officers used unauthorized ride-hailing apps to book rides with unlicensed operators, who RCMP say "bypass necessary background checks and safety protocols mandated by the Province of British Columbia, posing a significant risk to public safety."

In total, five drivers were apprehended. Five drivers were found to be operating illegally and were charged.

The charges include operating without a business licence, no licence or wrong licence class and failure to display a valid certificate.

These latest fines and charges are in addition to two other crackdowns earlier in the summer.

Earlier in July, Richmond RCMP officers doled out $14,641 in fines over two days. Seven drivers were charged, and they were also charged under the city's bylaw for operating a business without a licence.

On one day in June, 25 charges were laid and fines totalling $18,458 were handed out. One driver was apprehended for a fourth time since 2021.