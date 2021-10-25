Drivers neglect to spring for insurance, face Oak Bay police

Speed and insurance added up to hefty fines for one driver Monday.
Oak Bay police stopped a driver in a 30 km/h zone near Monterey and McNeill avenues and issued two tickets, one for no valid insurance at $598 and another for speeding in a school zone, for $196.
The same day, Oct. 18, an officer stopped a vehicle with insurance that had expired in May. The stop resulted in a $598 ticket for the driver.
Another driver faced that same fine in the 3900-block of Gordon Head Road on Oct. 24. With insurance that expired in September, the vehicle was towed.
Woman faces court after bank arrest
Oak Bay police say they stopped a fraudster in her tracks Wednesday.
Oct. 20, a woman was trying to open an account at a bank in Oak Bay Village with documents police say were fake. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for possessing forged documents and was released on a promise to attend court.
Police double down on excessive speed stops
An 18-year-old driver was stopped for going 119 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the 2000-block of Foul Bay Road on Oct 19. Caught travelling more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit meant a $483 fine and a vehicle tow.
The fine for driving 40 km/h over the posted speed is $368 and that’s what a second driver faced Oct. 21 during a stop in the 2800-block of Foul Bay Road. Police say the driver was clocked doing 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, consistent with a first offence. If a second offence happens within two years, the vehicle is impounded for 30 days, with any subsequent offences 60 days.
