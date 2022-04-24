Drivers participate in Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise

Participants pull into Fountain Tire in Langford after completing the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise on April 24, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Deanna Jennings and Nick Poulopoulos have been organizing the event since 2016. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Drivers started in Langford, driving the Pacific Marine Route, making a stop in Duncan. Drivers pull into Fountain Tire in Langford after completing the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise on April 24, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Participants pull into Fountain Tire in Langford after completing the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise on April 24, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) A car show was held in the parking lot at Fountain Tire on Jacklin after the cruise was completed. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The weather held out for the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise, put on to raise money for D.A.R.E in memory of the late RCMP officer, Sarah Beckett.

Nick Poulopoulos, one of the event’s organizers, said around 78 cars and 150 people participated. The group gathered at Fountain Tire in Langford, departing at 9 a.m. and driving the Pacific Marine Route, stopping in Duncan and continuing past Lake Cowichan, Port Renfrew and Jordan River, returning around 4 p.m. Poulopoulos said after the Duncan stop, there aren’t any traffic lights, meaning the cruise was able to stay together throughout. The event is in its seventh year and raises money for D.A.R.E, an organization that was important to Beckett.

“My brother-in-law was actually in West Shore traffic at the time, so it very well could have been him that passed away that night. So it’s a no-brainer for me.”

Around $600 was raised immediately after the cruise, but Poulopoulos said he expected more money to come in. He added they are looking to partner with the Vancouver Island Motorsport Park – which is used as a stop on the cruise – to raise money with more events in the future.

