Drivers participate in Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise

The weather held out for the Sarah Beckett Memorial Cruise, put on to raise money for D.A.R.E in memory of the late RCMP officer, Sarah Beckett.
Nick Poulopoulos, one of the event’s organizers, said around 78 cars and 150 people participated. The group gathered at Fountain Tire in Langford, departing at 9 a.m. and driving the Pacific Marine Route, stopping in Duncan and continuing past Lake Cowichan, Port Renfrew and Jordan River, returning around 4 p.m. Poulopoulos said after the Duncan stop, there aren’t any traffic lights, meaning the cruise was able to stay together throughout. The event is in its seventh year and raises money for D.A.R.E, an organization that was important to Beckett.
“My brother-in-law was actually in West Shore traffic at the time, so it very well could have been him that passed away that night. So it’s a no-brainer for me.”
Around $600 was raised immediately after the cruise, but Poulopoulos said he expected more money to come in. He added they are looking to partner with the Vancouver Island Motorsport Park – which is used as a stop on the cruise – to raise money with more events in the future.
