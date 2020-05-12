Heavy fog can be seen on the Malahat summit Tuesday morning. (DriveBC traffic camera)

Drivers reminded to slow down, turn lights on as heavy fog covers Malahat

DriveBC traffic cams show fog disperses near Tunnel Hill

With a heavy fog blanketing the Malahat, drivers are being reminded to proceed with caution.

READ ALSO: Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them while trying to cross Malahat

Emcon Services Inc. took to social media Tuesday morning (March 12), reminding drivers to slow down and turn their lights on when travelling on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

READ ALSO: Victoria driver acquitted of speeding ticket on Malahat after judge finds necessary to accelerate

BC Highway Cams show the fog starts near the overpass at Bamberton Park and disperses near Tunnel Hill.

For up-to-date driving conditions, visit bit.ly/2yQMv0X.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrivingRoad conditions

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remote First Nation on B.C.’s central coast asking non-essential travellers to stay away
Next story
Feds announced one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors amid pandemic

Just Posted

Drivers reminded to slow down, turn lights on as heavy fog covers Malahat

DriveBC traffic cams show fog disperses near Tunnel Hill

VIDEO: Saanich Tigers lacrosse players showcase skills in virtual passing video

Team building goes online with season on hold due to COVID-19

Victoria initiative plants the seed of a ‘dispersed farm’ with food garden starter kits

My FED Farm provides people with the tools, knowledge to seed their food garden

Police believe North Saanich marina fire that killed man in his 50s started on boat

Sunk boat to be floated as coroner, police, fire, WorkSafeBC investigate

Victoria mayor says city preparing to create open spaces for restaurant recovery

B.C. restaurants have been restricted to take-out service since March

VIDEO: Victoria runner does 99 laps around Fernwood block, 50km straight

Surprised neighbours rally around Deep Cove, Fernwood solo runs

Feds announced one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors amid pandemic

Money comes as seniors have been hard hit by COVID-19

Remote First Nation on B.C.’s central coast asking non-essential travellers to stay away

The remote coastal first nation is concerned about COVID-19 with increased summer tourism

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

United States increasingly concerned over pollution from B.C. mines

Monitoring stations near the mines have reported levels 50 times what’s recommended for aquatic health

Overdose advisory issued for all of Vancouver Island

Island Health noted increase in overdose deaths last week

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Most Read