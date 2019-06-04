Colwood Fire Rescue (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff) Colwood Fire Rescue (Black Press file photo)

Drivers to be ‘more aware’ says fire chief after motorcyclist goes over Colwood embankment

Assistant fire chief reminds summertime traffic leads to more chances of vehicle incidents

Minor injuries were reported after a motorcycle rider lost control on Ocean Boulevard, veered off the roadway and fell into an embankment. No other vehicle was involved.

The incident happened between Rosebank Road and the Fort Rodd Hill entrance at 9:15 p.m. last night, Colwood assistant fire chief Greg Chow said.

The rider, who was a local resident, had minor injuries, Chow said. He refused treatment by the emergency medical team and instead opted for “the local clinic or hospital.”

West Shore RCMP did not provide a cause of the crash but said speed might have been a contributing factor and reminded motorists to slow down.

The RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services and 21 Colwood firefighters attended the crash, Chow added. The response time was within seven minutes.

People need to be “more aware” in the roadways around this time of year, he said.

“With more vehicles in the road, there’s a higher percentage of getting in an accident.”


