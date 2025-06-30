Drivers travelling to Tofino on Highway 4 can expect delays starting July 5

There will be three construction projects on Highway 4 beginning on July 5

Drivers travelling between Port Alberni and Tofino on Highway 4 can expect delays from three different construction projects, starting July 5 and running into December 2025.

The District of Tofino announced the projects late last week in an effort to give drivers some advance notice that construction will cause traffic disruptions.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit (MOTT) will be working seven days a week on the different projects and will set up alternate single-lane traffic routes.

The first project will be at Hydro Hill beginning on July 5.

From July 5 to Sept. 25, single-lane alternating traffic will begin, 24 hours a day. Then from Sep. 26 to Oct. 24, MOTT will only be working during the day.

Drivers should expect up to a 30-minute delay in their commute.

Another construction project will be taking place southeast of Tofino Seaview Cemetery on Pacific Rim Highway from August to mid-September.

Single-lane traffic will also be in effect and construction will be 24 hours a day. This will likely cause up to 20 minutes of delays, according to the MOTT.

The last construction project will be at Taylor River Rest Area starting in September until December.

This project will also have single-lane traffic, 24 hours a day with expected delays of 20 minutes.

The municipality encourages people to drive with caution and follow instructions from traffic control personnel.

"Drivers are advised to plan ahead, expect delays, and exercise extra caution when travelling through construction zones," the District of Tofino said in a press release.

For more information on the three projects and updates, visit DriveBC.ca