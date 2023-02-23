Drivers urged to use caution on snowy roads across Greater Victoria

The Trans-Canada Highway looking north at Okotoks Road at 5:50 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 23). (DriveBC traffic camera)

Emcon Services Inc.’s south Island division is urging motorists to use caution Thursday morning.

The Wednesday afternoon snowfall continued overnight and is beginning to taper off but the highway contractor warned the majority of roads have compact snow with slushy or slippery sections.

Crews are continuing clearing efforts based on priority routes.

Snowfall begining to taper off for most of South #VanIsle and #GulfIslands. Majority of roads are compact snow, slushy/slippery sections. Temps range from -3°C to -6°C. Crews are cleaning up roads by priority and applying salt/sand. Please use caution ⚠️ if driving today pic.twitter.com/SL32k3k7rE — Emcon Services Inc. – South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) February 23, 2023

Northbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway between the Colwood and Millstream exits were temporarily closed Wednesday night due to multiple weather-related crashes. The highway has since reopened.

The Sooke and Greater Victoria school districts are open but officials are reminding children to dress warmly and use caution when travelling to schools.The Saanich School District had not posted an update as of 6:15 a.m.

Due to freezing temperatures and a light dusting of snow, roads and sidewalks may be slippery in some areas. Please take your time and use extra care during your travels to and from school today (Feb. 23, 2023). Be safe—and stay warm! pic.twitter.com/WowPTwO9yL — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) February 23, 2023

Camosun College and Royal Roads University are open.

With snowfall set to continue in some areas of Greater Victoria, BC Transit warned riders to expect delays, detours and cancellations.

Municipalities across the region are also warning motorists to use extra caution this morning and allow for extra travel time.

With overnight temperatures forecast to be below freezing and possible snow accumulation, please pay attention to changing weather and road conditions. Please adjust your driving style for the weather and ensure everyone gets home safely. #yyjtraffic #CSaanich #CSaanichFire pic.twitter.com/QZWMCKwSBl — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) February 23, 2023

