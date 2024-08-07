Greater Victoria drivers advised of Pat Bay Highway overnight closure

Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes after 10 p.m.

Highway 17 near Keating Cross Road will be closed in both directions for one final time on Wednesday, Aug. 7 as crews work on the overpass project.

The Pat Bay Highway will be closed between Tanner Road and Island View Road Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., marking the last of three closures, to allow for work on a new overpass. Crews will be placing the steel bridge girder across the highway. During the closure, drivers will be redirected through a nearby detour along Central Saanich Road.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes and are asked to choose alternative routes when possible. Vehicles with a width greater than 2.6 metres are not allowed on the detour and must use alternate routes.

People are asked to take extra care while travelling in the area, obey all safety signage and check DriveBC for the most up-to-date information.

The $76.8-million project is scheduled to be complete by spring 2025.

To learn more about the Highway 17 Keating Cross overpass project and see detour maps, visit: gov.bc.ca/keatingoverpass.