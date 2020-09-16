Drone footage of View Royal highlights thick smoke in Greater Victoria

Wildfire smoke expected to blanket the region until at least Thursday

Drone footage of View Royal captures the wildfire smoke from the U.S. that has been blanketing the Capital Region. (Luc Cardinal/YouTube)

New drone footage shot over View Royal is offering a bird’s-eye view of the wildfire smoke that has blanketed the Capital Region for the past week.

The footage, shot by Luc Cardinal, was posted on YouTube on Sept. 15.

Victoria has had a ‘very high’ air quality health index forecast for several days, with smoke expected to last in the region until at least Thursday. The B.C. government recommends avoiding strenuous outdoor activities and physical exertion, particularly for children and the elderly.

