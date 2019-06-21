BC Ferries announced healthy financial returns, Friday. (BC Ferries/News Files)

Drop in earnings for BC Ferries, over $240M invested in capital expenditure

Company posted consolidated net earnings of $52.2 million

BC Ferries announced a drop in earnings, Friday, with the company keen to stress its focus on the future.

Consolidated net earnings for 2019 are $52.2 million, compared to $59.9 million for the fiscal year 2018. BC Ferries say they experienced the highest vehicle traffic levels ever and passenger traffic levels were the second highest in the company’s history.

ALSO READ: Woman flees North Saanich RCMP in dinghy

“High traffic volumes allow good financial results which enable us to expand our service to communities, renew the fleet, upgrade terminals, pay down debt and reduce future borrowing,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ President and CEO. “These are essential for a sustainable and environmentally-friendly ferry system. Our $3.9 billion, 12-year capital plan addresses the need for a more resilient ferry service and emphasizes capacity, operational efficiency, affordability and flexibility.”

BC Ferries invested $241.1 million in capital expenditures in the 12 months ending March 31. Vessel upgrades and modifications cost $133.5 million, while $49 million was spent on new vessels themselves. A total$28.2 million went into information technology, $19.5 million into terminal building upgrades and $10.9 million into terminal marine structures.

Five of the vessels operate on liquefied natural gas (LNG), which while still a fossil fuel, is cleaner than diesel. The cable ferry, which operates between Buckley Bay on Vancouver Island and Denman Island, has smaller power requirements than a traditional ferry, leading to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of approximately 50 per cent.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries adds extra and late night summer sailings

BC Ferries has two Island Class electric battery hybrid ships under construction and when electric technology matures and electricity is available in the quantities required, BC Ferries intends to operate them as fully electric ferries.

“Continued investment to reduce our environmental footprint is of great importance to BC Ferries,” said Collins. “We are on a path to greater sustainability by continuously developing and implementing innovative and cost-effective ways to minimize our impact on the coastal environment in which we operate.”


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving
Next story
Central Saanich seeks input on housing policy

Just Posted

Esquimalt High rugby stars to compete at Paris World Games

Two among just three Vancouver Island athletes selected to Celtic Barbarians squad

Residents of 24 suites may be out ‘for several weeks’ after Saanich apartment fire

One woman died as a result of the Friday morning fire on Richmond Road

Man facing sex-related charges wanted by West Shore RCMP

Police believe Richard Tom is in the Greater Victoria area

Drop in earnings for BC Ferries, over $240M invested in capital expenditure

Company posted consolidated net earnings of $52.2 million

PHOTOS: ȽÁU, WELṈEW̱ tribal school celebrates Indigenous Day with Yellow Wolf Powwow

Traditional drumming, singing and dancing brings school together in celebration

WATCH: Thousands gather for National Indigenous Peoples Day at Royal Roads University

Day to embrace and celebrate culture and lives of Indigenous peoples

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Man arrested for armed robbery and jewelry theft in Nanaimo

Suspect charged for robbery of Best Buy Liquor Store, theft of rings at Woodgrove Centre

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Most Read