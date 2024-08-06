Chilliwack 4-year-old drowns in pond outside pool facility

'Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the young child during this heartbreaking time'

The drowning of a four-year old girl outside the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre on Monday (Aug. 5) is raising safety questions about the ponds that wrap around the building.

Chilliwack RCMP were called to attend the incident outside the Leisure Centre at about 8 p.m. with B.C. Emergency Health Services, and Chilliwack Fire Department arriving soon after.

CPR was performed on the child soon after she was found in the water unconscious and not breathing, on the side of the leisure centre that faces the skate park.

"The young girl had been pulled from the water by her family members, and bystanders immediately initiated CPR," according to the release from Chilliwack RCMP.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel took over the life-saving efforts.

"The child was transported to hospital where she tragically passed away."

Amid the hopes, and prayers sent out to family, there were calls for safety improvements to be made at the site, including the suggestion that the pond be filled in with rocks.

"Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the young child during this heartbreaking time," according to the RCMP release.

"We have engaged our Victim Services to support the family at this time. We also extend our gratitude to the bystanders and the first responders who made every effort to save her life."

Mayor Ken Popove also released a brief statement:

“The news about this accident at the Landing Leisure Centre is absolutely devastating and our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic accident.”