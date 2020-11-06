Drug and weapons seized from Saanich home, six people arrested and released

Saanich police had been keeping an eye on Whittier Avenue home for weeks

Saanich police executed a search warrant on a home in the 3400-block of Whittier Avenue on Thursday night (Nov. 5), coming away with drugs, weapons and arresting six people. (Black Press Media file photo)

An investigation into suspected drug operations in Saanich led to the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of an unspecified quantity of drugs as well as weapons.

Suspecting a home in the 3400-block of Whittier Avenue was part of criminal activities, the Saanich police street crime unit had been keeping an eye on the residence since October. Investigators, with the help of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Unit, executed a search warrant on the home in the early evening Thursday (Nov. 5) without incident.

The six people arrested were believed to be residents of the home, said Sgt. Markus Anastasiades of Saanich Police Department. They were later released without charges.

The file remains under investigation and more information will be released if charges are forthcoming, he added.

