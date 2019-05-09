Central Saanich say a driver is currently under investigation after being found impaired at the wheel. (Peninsula News Review File)

Drug-driver vehicle hit and run in Brentwood Bay

Central Saanich say 364 crime files in April, including impaired driver smash

Last month Central Saanich police dealt with a variety of crimes, including an impaired driver smashing his vehicle into a parked car and driving off, before being located and arrested.

The incident occurred in the Brentwood Bay area on April 5 at 8:41 a.m., with the driving behaviour being described by a witness as “all over the road.”

It is understood that the collision with the parked car led to damage to both vehicles but didn’t stop the male driver from continuing on his journey. He was followed until Central Saanich police arrived and pulled him over.

Once arrested and detained, officers started an impaired driving investigation and sought a breath sample to see if he was under the influence of alcohol.

“The result was a reading of zero alcohol so investigation moved to suspicion of impairment by drug. Further roadside testing was conducted leading investigators to form the opinion that the driver was under the influence of a substance,” said Const. Michelle Joyce of Central Saanich Police.

Following the result, the driver was arrested and provided with his charter rights for operating a motor vehicle while ability-impaired by drug. The driver was then evaluated by a drug-recognition expert who determined he was under the influence of a drug.

Further investigation meant bodily substances were taken and sent for further analysis.

The file remains under investigation.

Over the month of April, 2019, the police say there were 364 files. The vast majority involved a motor vehicle. Files included:

5 impaired driver files

5 assault files

2 break and enter files

18 suspicious circumstance files

11 mischief under $5000 files

4 fraud files

36 traffic complaints

3 motor vehicle collisions

2 theft from vehicle

1 theft of vehicle

8 theft files


