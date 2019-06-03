Victoria Police are looking for information in regards to two sexual assaults. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Drug-impaired boater gets stuck on sandbar, arrested by VicPD

Police remind public that operating a boat under the influence is unsafe and illegal

The Victoria Police Department reminds the public that high driving of any kind is both unsafe and illegal, after patrol officers arrested an allegedly impaired boat operator last week.

On Wednesday, May 29, just after 11 a.m., police received a call from the Dockside Green neighbourhood about a boat stranded on a sandbar. The caller said the man operating the boat appeared to be on drugs, and watched him as he struggle to resolve the issue of the stranded boat.

READ ALSO: B.C. fishermen seen in vessel spinning in circles arrested for alleged drunk boating

When the boater was finally able to successfully remove his boat and bring it to the neighbourhood dock, he was met by patrol officers, who noted signs that reinforced the caller’s observations.

The man was taken into custody where an officer trained in drug recognition confirmed he was “allegedly impaired.” The boat operator was held and released on a promise to appear in court, along with conditions that he wouldn’t operate his boat for 24 hours.

READ ALSO: VicPD stop stolen vehicle filled with fentanyl, meth, fake firearm


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich council nourishes regional foodland trust with unanimous endorsement
Next story
Police dog tracks down suspected thief on quiet Sunday morning in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day

In response, Victoria councillor suggests shrinking Canada Day events

Saanich church hosts anti-SOGI rally, drawing pro-SOGI protests

Website says controversial anti-SOGI speaker Jenn Smith spoke in Saanich on Sunday

Crown seeks 17 years for man convicted drug trafficking, possession of prohibited firearms

First day of sentencing for man who committed second offence while on bail for the first

Saanich Police wants to hear from scammed smart-phone buyers

Scam involves ‘blacklisted phones’ sold online

Small fire in Saanich near observatory damages private outhouse

Fire happened at the base of Observatory Hill

VIDEO: Ukranian dancers showcase their moves for Victoria audience

Year-end showcase an opportunity to catch a colourful, cultural event

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

Conference Foundations of Canada’s international event a hot seller in Victoria

Special presentation here Wednesday features some of the top minds in feminist philanthropy

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

EDITORIAL: D-Day sacrifices should stir concern today

Seventy-five years have passed since nearly 150,000 Allied troops landed on the… Continue reading

Most Read