Drug-impaired boater gets stuck on sandbar, arrested by VicPD

Police remind public that operating a boat under the influence is unsafe and illegal

The Victoria Police Department reminds the public that high driving of any kind is both unsafe and illegal, after patrol officers arrested an allegedly impaired boat operator last week.

On Wednesday, May 29, just after 11 a.m., police received a call from the Dockside Green neighbourhood about a boat stranded on a sandbar. The caller said the man operating the boat appeared to be on drugs, and watched him as he struggle to resolve the issue of the stranded boat.

When the boater was finally able to successfully remove his boat and bring it to the neighbourhood dock, he was met by patrol officers, who noted signs that reinforced the caller’s observations.

The man was taken into custody where an officer trained in drug recognition confirmed he was “allegedly impaired.” The boat operator was held and released on a promise to appear in court, along with conditions that he wouldn’t operate his boat for 24 hours.

