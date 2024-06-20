Drug-impaired driver crashes into parked vehicle in Langford

The driver performed poorly in a field sobriety test

The Westshore RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Nova Court in which a BMW 335X crashed into a parked Kia Carnival.

On the evening of Sunday, June 16, police attended the scene and determined that the 26-year-old driver of the BMW was impaired after conducting a sobriety test, "which he preformed poorly," according to a release from the RCMP.

Video surveillance obtained by police showed the BMW driving erratically on the wrong side of the road prior to the collision and cannabis was located inside the vehicle within reach of the driver.

The driver was issued a 24-hour prohibition from driving, a $368 violation ticket for driving without due care and attention, a $230 violation ticket for an adult operating vehicle while in personal possession of cannabis, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.