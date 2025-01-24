Drugs, body armour and loaded firearm seized following Parksville arrest

Oceanside RCMP report they have seized a pistol, ammunition, body armour and suspected drugs believed to be possessed for the purpose of trafficking following an arrest and the search of a utility trailer in Parksville last week.
On Jan. 10, an Oceanside RCMP traffic officer arrested a 55-year-old Parksville resident on a warrant for failing to attend court the previous day related to a charge of driving while prohibited.
Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP said the man, upon his arrest, was found to be in possession of multiple types of suspected drugs which investigators believe were intended for sale. A search warrant was sought and subsequently granted for a utility trailer associated to the man where officers located a loaded .22 calibre pistol, ammunition, body armour and various types and quantities of suspected drugs.
The seizure of the loaded firearm clearly demonstrates the dangers associated with the illegal drug trade, said Worth.
The man was held in custody to appear in court for the arrest warrant and further investigation related to the seizures is ongoing with various charge recommendations anticipated to be forwarded to Crown counsel at a later date.