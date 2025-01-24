Drugs, body armour and loaded firearm seized following Parksville arrest

55-year-old man was held in custody

Oceanside RCMP report they have seized a pistol, ammunition, body armour and suspected drugs believed to be possessed for the purpose of trafficking following an arrest and the search of a utility trailer in Parksville last week.

On Jan. 10, an Oceanside RCMP traffic officer arrested a 55-year-old Parksville resident on a warrant for failing to attend court the previous day related to a charge of driving while prohibited.

Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP said the man, upon his arrest, was found to be in possession of multiple types of suspected drugs which investigators believe were intended for sale. A search warrant was sought and subsequently granted for a utility trailer associated to the man where officers located a loaded .22 calibre pistol, ammunition, body armour and various types and quantities of suspected drugs.