A drug search warrant was executed by Victoria Police turning up drugs, cash, weapons and jewelry Thursday Feb. 1 in the 800-block of Johnson Street. Vic PD screenshot

Drugs, cash and guns seized by VicPD

Search warrant executed Feb. 1 turned up $12,000 worth of drugs, $7,000 in cash

Police are recommending several charges against a Victoria man after a search warrant executed Feb. 1 turned up drugs, weapons, cash and jewelry.

A drug investigation that started in late January by the community services division bike unit led officers to a man residing in the 800-block of Johnson Street. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant by the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

Along with $7,000 in cash and $12,000 worth of drugs that included cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, police seized thousands of rings. Investigators also located bear spray, a taser and two imitation firearms.

Officers are recommending four charges against the Victoria man.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
One person dead in Campbell River house fire
Next story
Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

Just Posted

Fire at William Head Prison a training exercise

Multiple crews and agencies conduct training exercise in Metchosin

Abstract breaks ground on Bowker Collection

École Willows Grade 5 class watches excavator tear down building at Bowker and Cadboro Bay

Drugs, cash and guns seized by VicPD

Search warrant executed Feb. 1 turned up $12,000 worth of drugs, $7,000 in cash

Fundraising for Saanich chef killed in October tops $160,000

Khushal Rana died three days after a vehicle struck him while walking to work

Stelly’s students hitting the town for donations

Annual can drive for the Sidney Lions Food Bank is Feb. 28

Nearly 30,000 in B.C. will get a cancer diagnosis this year – Rain Walk helps fund support

Annual InspireHealth Rain Walk raises awareness and funds for free supportive cancer care services

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

Nootka Sound RCMP looking for Dan Lockhart

Was last seen in downtown Victoria.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Ex-UVic Vikettes coach reflects on memorable career in volleyball

Kent Andrews, Greg Russell inducted into Volleyball BC hall of fame

Most Read