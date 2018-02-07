Drugs, cash and guns seized by VicPD

Search warrant executed Feb. 1 turned up $12,000 worth of drugs, $7,000 in cash

A drug search warrant was executed by Victoria Police turning up drugs, cash, weapons and jewelry Thursday Feb. 1 in the 800-block of Johnson Street. Vic PD screenshot

Police are recommending several charges against a Victoria man after a search warrant executed Feb. 1 turned up drugs, weapons, cash and jewelry.

A drug investigation that started in late January by the community services division bike unit led officers to a man residing in the 800-block of Johnson Street. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant by the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

Along with $7,000 in cash and $12,000 worth of drugs that included cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, police seized thousands of rings. Investigators also located bear spray, a taser and two imitation firearms.

Officers are recommending four charges against the Victoria man.

