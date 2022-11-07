Police say the driver of this Dodge Challenger and his passenger were lucky to only sustain minor injuries after crashing into a rock wall in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Police say the driver of this Dodge Challenger and his passenger were lucky to only sustain minor injuries after crashing into a rock wall in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Drunk driver, passenger lucky to walk away after Langford crash, police say

Driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days

A suspected drunk driver and his passenger are lucky to have walked away with only minor injuries after crashing into a rock wall in Langford, West Shore RCMP said.

Police were called to the scene Thursday night (Nov. 3) and found a 2018 Grey Dodge Challenger SRT crashed into a stone wall near the intersection of Nicklaus Drive and Eston Place in Langford.

The 28-year-old driver, who blew over the limit, ran over a tree – ripping it out of the ground – before crashing into the stone wall, causing the airbags to deploy, according to police.

He and his passenger sustained minor injuries.

The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“The crash into the stone wall caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the homeowner’s property. The driver and passenger are lucky they walked away with minor injuries and no member of the public was injured,” police spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Police investigating threats against Victoria International Jewish Film Festival

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rough seas cause cancellation of 18 B.C. Ferries sailings
Next story
Kelowna Mountie pleads guilty to assault charges stemming from UBCO wellness check

Just Posted

Victoria doctor Zoya Thawer, who recently moved here from Edmonton, was named star baker in the Nov. 6 episode of The Great Canadian Baking Show. She’s among the four final bakers. (Carmen Cheung/Courtesy CBC)
Culture fusion proves fruitful for Victoria doctor on televised baking competition

VicPD hopes witnesses with more information will come forward after a double stabbing on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police seek footage after Sunday morning double stabbing

Police say the driver of this Dodge Challenger and his passenger were lucky to only sustain minor injuries after crashing into a rock wall in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Drunk driver, passenger lucky to walk away after Langford crash, police say

After ensuring the area was safe, the Victoria Police Department maintained a visual presence at the Victoria International Jewish Film Festival. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police investigating threats against Victoria International Jewish Film Festival