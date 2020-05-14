West Shore RCMP say a “very intoxicated” pedestrian was hit by a sober driver near the 1700-block of Old Island Highway in Colwood on Friday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Drunk pedestrian hit by sober driver in Colwood

Man crossed the road at area without a crosswalk or street lights

A drunk pedestrian is expected to recover after being hit by a driver in Colwood on Friday night.

Officers responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. of a driver who had hit a pedestrian near the 1700-block of Old Island Highway. According to a witness, the man had entered the roadway in front of moving vehicles and the driver didn’t have time to stop.

Officers confirmed that the driver was sober, while the “very intoxicated” man received minor injuries to his legs. The pedestrian was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

West Shore RCMP said the collision was caused by the pedestrian crossing the road where there wasn’t a crosswalk or any street lights at night.

READ MORE: Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

ALSO READ: Langford man reunited with stolen bike eight months later

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Colwood,DrivingWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island’s provincial parks ready to reopen
Next story
Visits to vacation homes, boating trips off the table this long weekend: B.C. officials

Just Posted

Tourism task force creates 18-month survival strategy for Greater Victoria

Industry suffering massive losses during COVID-19 pandemic

Break and enters to sheds, storage units up 263 per cent: Victoria police

Residential break and enters also rise during pandemic

VIDEO: Fireworks light up Oak Bay skies for ‘private’ birthday celebration

Cold Water Divers Inc. launched the show from the waters near the Oak Bay Beach Hotel

Drunk pedestrian hit by sober driver in Colwood

Man crossed the road at area without a crosswalk or street lights

Mount Douglas Park closed to vehicles over summer long weekends

Gate closure begins Victoria Day long weekend

VIDEO: West Shore RCMP officer and canine partner featured in police week video

Cpl. Sansome and police dog Erik star in RCMP production

POLL: Are you happy with the reopening plan for B.C.?

Last week provincial officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a plans… Continue reading

Tofino Bus Service wants to cancel service to the north island

“There is no model without subsidy that makes [this service] sustainable.”

Mali, the grizzly shot after an epic relocation, to be buried today on First Nation’s land

Mamalilikulla chief, Richard Sumner said despite unanswered questions, they will not press for further investigation

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Visits to vacation homes, boating trips off the table this long weekend: B.C. officials

COVID-19 restrictions may be easing, but British Columbians should stay close to home this Victoria Day

Canada’s top court dismisses company’s appeal on rejection of northern B.C. mining project

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

ICBC saves on crashes, but investments down due to COVID-19

Too early to tell if savings will result in reduction, David Eby says

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

Most Read