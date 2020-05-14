Drunk pedestrian hit by sober driver in Colwood

A drunk pedestrian is expected to recover after being hit by a driver in Colwood on Friday night.
Officers responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. of a driver who had hit a pedestrian near the 1700-block of Old Island Highway. According to a witness, the man had entered the roadway in front of moving vehicles and the driver didn’t have time to stop.
Officers confirmed that the driver was sober, while the “very intoxicated” man received minor injuries to his legs. The pedestrian was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
West Shore RCMP said the collision was caused by the pedestrian crossing the road where there wasn’t a crosswalk or any street lights at night.
@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com