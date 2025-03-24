Duncan man seriously hurt after being hit by truck

Police looking for witnesses

A man was believed to be seriously injured after he was hit by a semi truck late Sunday night, March 23, while apparently attempting to cross the Trans-Canada Highway on foot.

At 9:39 p.m. that night, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a semi in the northbound lane of the TCH near Beverly Street.

Police attended and found a tractor trailer stopped in the northbound slow lane.

An unknown man was found unconscious, breathing, lying on the ground several feet ahead of the semi.

The injured man was taken to hospital with what were believed to be serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The man, who remains in hospital in stable condition, has been identified as a 32-year-old Duncan resident.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

“Evidence obtained by police suggests that criminality was not a factor in the crash,” said Staff Sergeant Kris Clark of the BC RCMP.

“The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact police.”

Anyone with any information about this collision is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.