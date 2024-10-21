Duncan trio charged with murder in overdose death of Nanaimo woman

First-degree murder charges approved in investigation that began in August of 2023

British Columbia police say three people have been charged with first-degree murder in the overdose death of a woman from Nanaimo.

A statement from B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says their team on Vancouver Island began investigating in August 2023 after obtaining information that led them to believe the woman’s death was “suspicious.”

The investigation led to the identification of three suspects, two men and one woman, all from nearby Duncan and ranging in age from 41 to 59 years old.

The statement says the B.C. Prosecution Service approved first-degree murder charges against all three last week.

It says the woman and one of the men also face one count each of counselling to commit murder.

The special enforcement unit says those two individuals have been arrested and will remain in custody to appear in court at a later date, while police are looking for the other man, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for the murder charge.