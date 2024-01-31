Duncan woman’s house searched as part of midwifery investigation

Gloria Lemay permanently banned from working as a midwife since 2000

A Duncan woman’s home was searched by the RCMP and officials from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives on Jan. 30, after reports that she may be unlawfully offering midwifery services, the College said in a public advisory issued Jan. 31.

According to the advisory the College has recieved reports that Gloria Lemay, who was permanently banned from offering midwifery services by a court order in 2000 that was updated in 2018, continues to act as a birth attendant in B.C., and may be offering midwifery services and performing restricted activities.

Given the recent reports about Lemay’s ongoing activities, the BCCNM appeared in BC Supreme Court on Jan. 25 and obtained an order to search her residence and seize evidence.

“Gloria Lemay is not, and has never been, a registrant of BCCNM and is not entitled to practice midwifery in British Columbia,” the College said.

“The BCCNM will review the evidence seized and determine the next steps to be taken against Ms. Lemay.”

The Citizen has reached out to Lemay for comment.