Duncan’s only movie theatre has plans to reopen

Caprice Twin Theatres closed on Dec. 30

The owners of Caprice Twin Theatres in Duncan have plans to reopen the facility, which closed its doors on Dec. 30, leaving the area with no movie theatre.

In a statement, DJRD Entertainment Ltd. said it intends to “re-introduce the Caprice Entertainment provision of cinema to the Cowichan Valley community in the same fashion that they have conducted their superior brand of cinema entertainment for more than 50 years on the Island and throughout Western Canada.”

DJRD is owned by a family in B.C. that originally built the Caprice Twin Theatres in Duncan, located at 404 Duncan St., and the Nanaimo Twin Theatres in the 1980s.

“Keep your eyes on our ‘Opening Soon under New Management’ announcement,” the statement said.

DJRD also took exception to some media reports on the closure of the theatre last month, which claimed that the previous tenants who were running the theatre when it closed were forced to do so because of rent increases.

DJRD said in its statement that this is untrue.