Duncan's Will Arnold bringing 'Experience' to Tour de Rock 2025

Experience Cycling owner Will Arnold rides for a cause with a set goal of $25,000

Will Arnold is bringing "Experience" to this year's Tour de Rock, the cycling event that raises funds for kids with cancer and their families.

Born and raised in Victoria, the owner of Experience Cycling in Duncan has fond memories of being an avid biker as a kid — wind in his face and all the freedom that came with it. He had the opportunity to work in a bike shop at the tender age of 13, and from then on had the dream of one day owning a bicycle shop of his own.

He moved to Duncan when offered the role of manager and to turn the store around at Experience Cycling in 1987. By 1991, he was co-owner, and then bought it out fully in 1995. One his favourite parts of this journey has been the relationships he made with kids he sold their first bike, to an 90-year old woman coming in with the records dating back to the only bike she ever bought.

"It's things like that, that put a smile on your face," said Arnold.

Cops for Cancer’s Tour de Rock is back for another trek across Vancouver Island starting in Port Alice on Sept. 20, and concluding in Victoria on Oct. 3.

Among the relationships that Arnold holds dear are those with past Tour de Rock participants who have come to him for fittings, and other needs. Two years ago Arnold came to a last minute rescue delivering six helmets to riders; as a tip of the helmet back to Arnold he was asked if he would like to join this year's tour as an honorary community rider.

"I still don't know what the journey is going to bring to me, but I think it is going to be something special," said Arnold. "I've always had so much respect for officers, and first responders in the community so it is very special to me to be asked to ride along [with] those who put their life on the line every day."

Arnold, who also has a passion for photography and being in nature, is an avid cyclist. While more seasoned than others he has loved the training for several reasons. One he has enjoyed being back in Victoria where he feels less in the local spotlight, and more an equal member of the team riding for the same cause. He also credits the rigid training of four times a week for some recent weight loss, and improved fitness, which he really noticed on a recent training ride on the back side of Bear Mountain, where he was pushing people up the hill.

"That's a big improvement from where I was last year," said Arnold.

Tour de Rock, which was first set in motion in 1997 typically raises $1 million each year, and has already raised $56 million to date. Each participant is encouraged to raise a minimum of $5,000 which supports and sends children with cancer to Camp Goodtimes, in Maple Ridge, in July. Arnold, who has always been a natural sprinter, admits his biggest personal challenge on the bike has been the climbing. However, that has not had an affect on donations climbing, and he is already a third of the way to his personal goal of $25,000.

Arnold had a great experience on a recent trip to Camp Goodtimes located in Maple Ridge, where he once ran a store, and had the chance to drive by his old house. While he enjoyed sharing the special memories of nostalgia with his son, it was a moment on the tour of the camp near their kitchen, that he holds dear.

"We looked up to see three girls on the deck yelling out 'thank you, we love you' as they shaped their hands into hearts at the same time," said Arnold. "It was not synced, but from their heart, and that was a very special moment for me."

Arnold has also been personally impacted by cancer, losing his father, a cousin and very recently an uncle. He also lost the friend with whom he started his bike recycling program.

"He was an amazing man, and we lost him to cancer, he was diagnosed and just had a month to live," said Arnold.

To donate to Arnold visit: https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/?fr_id=30364&pg=pfind&fr_search_type=participant&donate=true.

"We're all riding for the kids," said Arnold. "Everybody brings something to the table and and has their own fitness levels. I really love seeing the personal growth in everybody. My hope is that people will be part of the heart. If it makes you smile and makes you feel like you are a part of community, to me I think that is the biggest thing."