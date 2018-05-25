Eagle Creek Bosley’s closed after SUV crashes through storefront

A car crashed through the Bosley’s storefront at Eagle Creek Village in View Royal. (Photo by Jonathan Davies)

The Bosley’s by Pet Valu location at Eagle Creek Village in View Royal will likely be closed for the remainder of the day due to damage done by a car crashing through the storefront.

According to View Royal Fire Rescue roughly three people and two pets were inside the store Friday morning at the time of the crash but no one was injured.

The driver mixed up the pedals, jumped the curb and crashed through the glass wall, stopping inside the store.

Crews have removed the car from the Bosley's location at Eagle Creek in View Royal but the store will likely be closed for the remainder of the day while the structural damage is assessed. #yyj #yyjnews #YYJtraffic pic.twitter.com/76LCD5viWq — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) May 25, 2018

Crews had the car removed by roughly 11 a.m. but firefighters at the scene noted there is still significant clean up due to broken glass.

View Royal Fire Rescue’s building inspector did check the store and a structural engineer has been called by the property manager to assess the damage done to the building.

