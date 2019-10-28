Eagle strike takes out power in Oak Bay

Bird strikes rare on south Island, says BC Hydro

Nearly 1,500 residents are without power after a wire came down Monday afternoon in Oak Bay.

Crews were on site as of 2:45 p.m. in a bid to restore power to those living south of Bowker Place, north of Beach Drive and east of Hampshire Road.

Early reports indicate an eagle struck lines near the intersection of Newport and Currie roads.

BC Hydro spokesperson Ted Olynyk says bird strikes are rare south of Campbell River.

READ ALSO: The eagle has landed


