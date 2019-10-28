Eagle strike takes out power in Oak Bay

Nearly 1,500 residents are without power after a wire came down Monday afternoon in Oak Bay.

Crews were on site as of 2:45 p.m. in a bid to restore power to those living south of Bowker Place, north of Beach Drive and east of Hampshire Road.

Early reports indicate an eagle struck lines near the intersection of Newport and Currie roads.

BC Hydro spokesperson Ted Olynyk says bird strikes are rare south of Campbell River.

Power is out on Oak Bay Avenue. Apparently a bald eagle struck a hydro pole at Currie & Newport. pic.twitter.com/JYkWIZTE6A — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) October 28, 2019

@bchydro is repairing a line in Newport that came down when a bald eagle ran into a pole. It died. There was like sparks as two main wires came down. pic.twitter.com/4mnfYTzKqz — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) October 28, 2019

READ ALSO: The eagle has landed



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter