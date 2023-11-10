Early COVID peak levelling off in B.C.; 847K boosters administered: Henry

1 million British Columbians have received their flu vaccine so far this season

A month into B.C.’s vaccine campaign, and about 847,000 people have received their COVID-19 booster while one million people have gotten their flu shot.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provided an update Friday (Nov. 10) on B.C.’s respiratory illness season and immunization campaign.

Henry said B.C. saw a fairly early peak of COVID this fall season, but it has started to level off and come down. As the world is still coming out of the pandemic, health-care experts are still learning about the patterns around COVID.

Two-thirds of people got the two vaccines at the same time, she added.

As of Nov. 9, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations per week has decreased from a peak of 323 during the week of Oct. 1 to 7, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 situation report. On Nov. 9, 244 people were hospitalized.

Eight people are currently in critical care.

The BCCDC says deaths have been “relatively stable,” with 36 deaths reported the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.

Henry said most British Columbians should have now received a vaccine invitation.

The province launched its COVID-19 and influenza immunization campaign in early October. It came a few days after Henry reintroduced mask mandates in the province’s hospitals, clinics and long-term care homes, beginning Oct. 3.

More to come.