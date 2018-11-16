(Drive BC)

Early morning crash on Royal Oak overpass

Emergency crews remain on scene and traffic expected to be affected

An early morning crash on the Royal Oak overpass is delaying eastbound traffic trying to get into the Pat Bay Highway.

Just after 7 a.m. a white car colided with a BC Transit bus.

Emergency crews are on scene, and motorists should expect minor delays.

