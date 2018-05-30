Victoria Police say that an investigation is underway following an assault with a weapon on Thursday night that left two people injured.

Early morning fight sends two men to hospital

Police were called to a stabbing after a fight began outside a downtown Victoria nightclub on Tuesday morning

Three people were arrested early Tuesday morning following a fight in downtown Victoria.

VicPD officers were called to the intersection of Johnson and Government Streets after reports of a stabbing and found two men suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. A third man was also located, but he was uninjured.

Investigators currently believe the incident began as a physical fight involving all three men outside a nightclub in the 500 block of Yates Street, according to a release from the Victoria Police Department.

After they went their separate ways, either by accident or intention, the men came into contact again a short time later in the 1400 block of Government Street. It was in this second altercation that two of the men suffered their injuries.

Police have not said if any knives or other weapons were found at the scene.

The two injured men were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries. All three men have been taken into custody and police believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the fight.

Anyone with information is asked to call (250) 995-7654 or remain anonymous by calling crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
