Early morning fire destroys hunting cabin on Prospect Lake Road

Investigation underway to determine the cause of the fire

The Saanich Fire Department responded to a fire in the 4300-block of Prospect Lake Road early Wednesday morning. (Google Maps)

A fire broke out in a cabin in the 4300-block of Prospect Lake Road early Wednesday morning. The occupants, all children, managed to escape on their own with no injuries.

The Saanich Fire Department responded to the 4 a.m. fire with two fire engines, a ladder truck and a water tender as hydrants are few and far between in the area, noted Saanich Fire Capt. Rob Jones.

The fire was “fully involved” upon the crews’ arrival and the cabin is likely not salvageable, Jones noted.

The small cabin, an old one-level hunting lodge on the outer edge of the property, was being used by the family as a sleeping cabin. The main house was unaffected as it’s located on a hill away from the cabin.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but an investigation is underway, said Jones. Officials have, however, deemed the fire to be not suspicious.

