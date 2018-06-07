(Photo submitted by Shawn Waters)

Early morning fire destroys Langford home

Fire officials say everyone got out safely, including the family dog

A large fire broke out early Thursday morning in the Thetis Heights neighbourhood of Langford.

One family has been displaced, but fire officials said all five residents were able to get out safely.

The family dog was rescued on the lower level of the home by crews at the scene and taken to a nearby veterinarian by RCMP. Officials are hopeful the animal will make a full recovery.

Heavy black smoke and orange flames could be seen in the distance of Peacock Place when crews arrived, as the heat from the fire severely damaged both vehicles parked in the driveway.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 5 a.m. Roughly 20 firefighters were on scene battling the blaze.

“It was a significant fire, when we arrived the fire was through the roof,” said Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey, adding the house was destroyed. “It’s pretty devastating for homeowners to have their entire livelihood [gone] – we’re not even talking about just their house, all of their vehicles have all been lost as well – so to be able to provide them with their family pet was very rewarding for us.”

When crews arrived, Aubrey said their first priority was preventing the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes and forest. “It doesn’t take much when a fire is this large, if there’s just a little bit of wind those embers could spread for quite a distance so to be able to get on this and get it knocked down was our number one priority.”

Emergency Social Services is assisting the family. West Shore RCMP, B.C. Ambulance and B.C. Hydro were also on scene.

The home was completely damaged and is uninhabitable.

At this stage in the investigation, Aubrey said it appears the fire started near or in the garage of the home, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters have canvassed the neighbourhood for any photos and videos and will be talking to the homeowners later this morning about what they saw before crews arrived on scene.

More to come.

