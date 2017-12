Langford Fire Rescue attended the house on High Forest Place on Dec. 29

Langford Fire Rescue attended a fire at High Forest Place in Langford early Friday morning. (Larry Wilson Twitter photo)

A fire ripped through a Langford home early Friday morning.

Langford Fire Rescue confirmed firefighters attended the house on High Forest Place on Dec. 29.

More to come.

