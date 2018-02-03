Quick action by the Bay Street Fire Station crew save building on Pandora as one resident sent to hospital with serious burns.

Early morning fire sends one man to hospital with severe burns

Fire above thrift store controlled by Victoria Fire Service

Fire crews from the Bay Street Fire Station responded to reports of smoke emanating from a residential building on Pandora Avenue between Douglas and Blanchard in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Crews arrived at the site at 2:36 a.m. and found smoke and a confined fire that had been controlled by the sprinkler system within the building.

Upon investigation, crews had to force the door to the suite where the fire had originated and located the one occupant of the suite. They carried him out of the building where he was given first aid treatment for severe burns and then rushed to hospital, but no reports as to his condition are available at this time.

Crews remained on the scene to assist with water damage resulting from the incident.

Following the incident, an Emergency Social Services team arrived to assist residents of the building who had been displaced by the fire, although most of the residents of the approximately 26 suites were able to return to their residences as the water damage had been limited to the hallway areas outside their suites.

Damage to the building is estimated at $15,000 but the Fire Department estimates that their quick action saved an estimated $1 million in potential damage. One suite in the building experienced significant fire damage while several other suites and the Beacon Community Thrift Store, located below the suites, all sustained water damage.

Previous story
Port Hardy council debates marijuana tax revenue sharing

Just Posted

Early morning fire sends one man to hospital with severe burns

Fire above thrift store controlled by Victoria Fire Service

Counterfeiter busted by Vic PD

$100 bills had incorrect wording

Port Hardy council debates marijuana tax revenue sharing

Port Hardy’s Marijuana Committee will be looking into the issue of tax revenue sharing.

New housing, community amenities in works for Burnside school site

Plans part of a broader picture for urban village centre for Burnside Gorge

Pioneering surgeon’s legacy lives on in commemorative display at RJH

50 years have passed since Dr. Fouad Ahmed Hamdi performed ground breaking surgery

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Workshops to teach people their rights when dealing with RCMP in Northern B.C.

B.C. Civil Liberties Association, IIO B.C. and Complaints Commission for the RCMP to host lessons

New foundation launched in memory of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

The Ty Pozzobon Foundation aims to ‘protect and support’ rodeo competitors in and out of the arena

BCHL Today: Salmon Arm streaking while Langley and Chilliwack struggle

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

Proposed pipeline regulations shouldn’t start a ‘trade war:’ B.C. premier

Horgan has spoken with both Trudeau and Notley in recent days to reiterate his government’s position

Most Read