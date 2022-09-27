Early morning rollover crash results in driving ban for suspected drunk driver in Saanich

Saanich police, paramedics and fire crew responded to a single-vehicle crash along the 4200-block of Blenkinsop Road early Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

A woman suspected of drinking and driving was issued an immediate 90-day roadside prohibition after a car rolled and crashed into a ditch early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning.

Police, paramedics and Saanich Fire Department members responded to the single-car crash along the 4200-block of Blenkinsop Road at around 2 a.m.

According to Sgt. Damian Kowalewich, Saanich Police Department acting media spokesperson, officers found a woman outside of the flipped vehicle when they arrived on scene.

She was immediately assessed for injuries before being investigated for suspected impaired driving. The car was towed after the woman was issued an immediate driving ban.

The woman was also taken to a local hospital for an assessment, but it remains unclear as to the extent of her injuries.

“It’s remarkable that this woman came out with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries,” said Kowalewich.

ALSO READ: Driver survives after vehicle plunges hundreds of feet from Malahat

ALSO READ: Victoria begins electric vehicle fast-charger rollout with Vic West Park ports

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashSaanichSaanich Police Department