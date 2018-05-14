Early morning stabbing at Beacon Hill Park in Victoria

Police say two woman attempted to rob a man early Monday morning

An early morning stabbing has left a man with non-life threatening injuries, following what police say was an attempted robbery.

The Victoria Police Department is seeking witnesses after a man was stabbed at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning in Beacon Hill Park.

According to police, the victim was approached by two women who attempted to steal his wallet. After he was stabbed, the man was able to get away and seek medical attention.

The forensic identification section of the VicPD attended the crime scene and major crime detectives have since taken over the investigation, but no descriptions of the suspects has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 250-995-7654 or remain anonymous by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


