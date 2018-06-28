Early results from Saanich’s public engagement campaign show Saanich is ready to approve detached, garden suite style housing. Though some garden suites already exist, this study would move to legalize the suites in Saanich. Saanich.ca

Early survey results show Saanich ready for garden suites

Early results from the District of Saanich’s garden suite study show general community support for legalizing garden suites in single family areas of Saanich.

The public engagement campaign ran earlier this spring as more than 1,000 people completed the community survey and more than 300 people attended two open houses, said a release from Saanich this week. Garden suites, by definition, are ground-oriented residential dwellings in the backyard of a property with a single family house as its primary use.

See: Garden suites must come with restrictions

Among the common concerns Saanich is hearing around garden suites are how they’ll be regulated, the building size and height, location, parking and design. Enforcement and the approval process for garden suites was also discussed.

In particular, Saanich noted “a lack of strong support to the idea of allowing garden suites to be used as short-term rentals.”

R.A. Malatest & Associates are now running an in-depth survey to validate the responses received in the first community survey.

Information on the study is available at saanich.ca/gardensuites. The follow-up survey will build on the feedback received through the first community survey and other public engagement events and provide direction around regulations for the suites.

A draft regulatory framework, based on the feedback, is scheduled to be ready for the fall with hopes of presenting final recommendation to council in early 2019.Garden suites are not currently permitted in Saanich. Council voted in September of 2017 to study the legalization of garden suites.

Previous story
Search teams locate body of B.C.-born soldier
Next story
Three generations of B.C. family suffer from arthritis, the youngest aged 2

Just Posted

Island-wide business licence eyed

Twenty-four Island communities mulling idea

Saanich to test public support for future amalgamation talks

A referendum this fall will ask residents whether they support the creation… Continue reading

UVic Transgender Archives named one of top LGBTQ museums worldwide

Archives one of just two Canadian collections to make the list, ranking 7th place

Sooke resident celebrates 100th birthday

Sooke resident Beryl Gough celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends, family… Continue reading

Esquimalt Lagoon driftwood art stolen, vandalized

Artist Paul Lewis has already repaired two of the pieces in Colwood

Ride Don’t Hide raises nearly $120,000 for mental health programs

453 riders cruised the streets of Oak Bay and beyond for the Canadian Mental Health Association ride

B.C. First Nation calls emergency meeting to discuss moose allocation

The Tsilhqot’in Nation will meet on July 10

R.J. Barrett emerges on Canada’s senior squad

Canada hosts the Dominican Republic on Friday in Toronto, then the U.S. Virgin Islands Monday in Ottawa.

Brazil and Switzerland advance at World Cup

Brazil ultimately topped a group the five-time World Cup winner was expected to win, sending Serbia and Costa Rica home

Valuable wood carving stolen from prominent Cowichan Valley carver

Thefts have become big problem for Tyler Cochrane

Early survey results show Saanich ready for garden suites

Early results from the District of Saanich’s garden suite study show general… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers most wanted for June 29

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Saanich singer-songwriter returns to David Foster Theatre

Jesse Thomas Brown to play 10th anniversary show on June 28

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Most Read