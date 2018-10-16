A pipeline has ruptured and sparked a massive fire north of Prince George, B.C. is shown in a photo provided by Dhruv Desai. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dhruv Desai

Earth samples show dust from B.C. pipeline blast not a health threat: Enbridge

Enbridge says earth sampling shows mineral and metal composition is well below provincial and federal standards for urban and residential areas.

The company that owns the natural gas pipeline that ruptured and burned one week ago in central British Columbia, says the dust that settled on homes near the blast site does not pose a health threat.

The latest post on the Enbridge website says earth sampling near Prince George shows mineral and metal composition is well below provincial and federal standards for urban and residential areas.

Enbridge also says construction of an access road to the damaged line continues and repair crews may be able to reach the scene later this week, although the company has already said there is no timeline to return the 91-centimetre pipeline to service.

FortisBC, the company that distributes natural gas to about one-million homes and businesses in B.C., is urging customers to limit non-essential use of the fuel while the line is shut off and a second, smaller pipeline is running at reduced capacity.

The Vancouver Park Board says it is doing its part to reduce consumption by turning down thermostats in the parts of city-run buildings where there will be a minimal impact to the public, such as staffing areas and common areas.

Park board spokeswoman Margo Harper says heat in childcare centres, swimming pools and the on-demand heaters at ice rinks will not be affected.

Related: Enbridge to begin building road to access pipeline explosion site in B.C.

Related: Enbridge says it will begin B.C. pipeline cleanup but gives no timeline

Companies mentioned in this article: (TSX:ENB) (TSX:FTS)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Caution urged after cougar sighting in Nanaimo
Next story
EU’s Barnier hopes Brexit deal possible in ‘coming weeks’

Just Posted

Wait times for ICBC road tests increase in Victoria

Increase has no connection with tests becoming more challenging: ICBC

Smoking pot? Your dentist wants to know

Vancouver dentist and cannabis researcher shares oral health concerns of marijuana

Fall-ing for unseasonably warm weather in Victoria

Environment Canada forecast calls for sunshine through weekend

Hundreds of thousands of British Columbians to take part in earthquake drill

The B.C.-wide, one-and-a-half-minute drill will be held Thursday

Oak Bay High spearheads campaign to resurface Commonwealth Games training track

Community campaigns to revitalize Jack Wallace Memorial Track

Naked man jumping into Toronto shark tank a ‘premeditated’ stunt: official

The man swam in a tank at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Advance voting begins Oct. 10 in Greater Victoria

The polls open at 8 a.m. for the 2018 municipal election with the general election taking place Oct. 20

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Workers at BC Interior mill strike as negotiations resume in Kelowna

Picket lines went up at 4 a.m Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Tolko Lakeview Division in Williams Lake

Toronto Police ID B.C. man as naked shark tank jumper

David Weaver, of Nelson, is wanted on mischief and assault charges

In Florida, families seeking the missing amid storm damage

Five days after the hurricane slammed into the Florida Panhandle, people are struggling to locate friends and loved ones.

Prince Harry and Meghan start Aussie tour with baby gifts

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

UVic looks to socialize seniors in the digital age

Computer science department to host series of workshops for those 60 and over

EU’s Barnier hopes Brexit deal possible in ‘coming weeks’

Britain is set to leave the European Union in March, but a Brexit agreement must be sealed in coming weeks to leave enough time for relevant parliaments to ratify it.

Most Read