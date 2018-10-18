A shifting hillside near Fort St. John B.C., seen here in a recent handout photo, has damaged a gravel pit and severed a road, prompting evacuation of two properties. (Gord Pardy/Contributed)

Earth still moving in Old Fort, B.C., but not above homes: geologists

Transportation Ministry crews are ready to start work on the Old Fort road

Crews from BC Hydro and the Transportation Ministry are being allowed into a cut-off neighbourhood in northeastern British Columbia to figure out how to restore service to 54 homes evacuated because of a slowly moving landslide.

The Peace River Regional District issued temporary access permits on Wednesday for Old Fort, which is along the banks of the Peace River and at the bottom of a sharp hill below Fort St. John.

Transportation Ministry crews are ready to start work on the Old Fort road, but an update from the district says they need more information before deciding whether to build a new road or repair the existing one.

READ MORE: Old Fort residents in holding pattern as landslide inches toward homes

A geotechnical team has found signs of movement within the almost cliff-like grade above the river, but no recent slipping in the hillside farther east, above most Old Fort homes.

The only access road has been out since Sept. 30 when the creeping landslide buckled the pavement and power was lost Oct. 5 when the slide shifted a transmission line to the community.

The entire subdivision was ordered evacuated two days later.

Residents are being allowed to return to Old Fort for a few hours this week to gather belongings and prepare their homes for winter, but there is no word when the evacuation order will be lifted. (MooseFM)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Cannabis consumption in the provincial capital
Next story
UPDATE: Campers packing after one night at Cattle Point in Oak Bay

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Cannabis consumption in the provincial capital

Victoria pot shops respond to the national legalization of marijuana

UPDATE: Campers packing after one night at Cattle Point in Oak Bay

Oak Bay Police Department serves invoice for damages in fall 2017 encampment

‘About time’ scores of BC Ferries passengers comment on debit trial

Two boats started two-month trail on Oct. 17

Homeless campers of Namegans Nation head to Oak Bay

Roughly 30 members of roving tent city settle at Cattle Point in Uplands Wednesday

UPDATED: Early morning crash on Sooke Road causes traffic delays

The road has now been cleared of two incidents from Thursday morning

WATCH: Twelve Angry Jurors puts a new spin on an old tale

Canadian College of Performing Arts opens season with reworked version of Reginald Rose teleplay

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Money Monitor: Should you switch to a fixed-rate mortgage?

BMO’s Omar Abouzaher outlines the pros and cons of both types of mortgages

POLL: Do you support amalgamation for communities in the Capital Region?

Residents in Victoria and Saanich will be voting on Oct. 20 on… Continue reading

Earth still moving in Old Fort, B.C., but not above homes: geologists

Transportation Ministry crews are ready to start work on the Old Fort road

Around the BCHL: Youth trumps experience for Chilliwack and Salmon Arm

Around the BCHL is a look at goings-on in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Aquaman star spotted around Campbell River as production ramps up on See

Jason Momoa, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, is in town to film television series

Chain reaction crash on Vancouver Island leads to boat hitting house

Alcohol and speed may have been a factor in Courtenay crash

Proportional representation grows government, B.C. study finds

Spending, deficits higher in countries where voting system used

Most Read