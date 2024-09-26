 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Earthquake near Victoria felt across Island, Lower Mainland

4-magnitude earthquake recorded near Greater Victoria earlier this morning
Ashley Wadhwani-Smith
earthquake-victoria
Earthquake felt off Vancouver Island on Sept. 26, 2024. Google screenshot.

A 4-magnitude earthquake trembled B.C.'s coast early Thursday morning (Sept. 26).

It was recorded just 18 kilometres from Victoria at 4 a.m., according to officials, with a depth of 52 kilometres.

More to come.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Ashley Wadhwani-Smith

I began my journalistic journey at Black Press Media as a community reporter in my hometown of Maple Ridge, B.C.
Read more

More News

New B.C. crane safety regulations come into effect Oct. 1
New B.C. crane safety regulations come into effect Oct. 1
Eby announces plan in Chilliwack to double B.C. trades-training seats
Eby announces plan in Chilliwack to double B.C. trades-training seats
Coroner and police called to work site near Nanaimo's Diver Lake
Coroner and police called to work site near Nanaimo's Diver Lake