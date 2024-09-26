Earthquake near Victoria felt across Island, Lower Mainland

A 4-magnitude earthquake trembled B.C.'s coast early Thursday morning (Sept. 26).
It was recorded just 18 kilometres from Victoria at 4 a.m., according to officials, with a depth of 52 kilometres.
More to come.
