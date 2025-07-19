Earthquake rattles Similkameen Valley, lightly felt in Kelowna

A 3.8-magnitude quake hit the region early on Saturday

Federal officials say a small earthquake struck the Similkameen Valley early on Saturday, July 19.

A 3.8-magnitude quake hit an area 13 kilometres north of Hedley at 4:38 a.m., according to Earthquakes Canada.

The earthquake was lightly felt in both Hedley and Kelowna, the federal department added.

Earthquakes Canada says an incident with a magnitude of 3.5-5.4 is often felt but "rarely causes damage." Any earthquake with a magnitude under six can cause slight damage to well-designed buildings, at most, it added.

Several earthquakes have hit the Similkameen in 2025, most notably near Princeton. Many of them, including a pair of 2.2-magnitude quakes in March and April, went unnoticed.