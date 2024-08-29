Earthquake warning system prviding ‘crucial seconds’ activated in B.C.

System could halt traffic from driving onto bridges or into tunnels

An earthquake early detection system has been activated in British Columbia to provide the public and infrastructure managers with up to 10 seconds of warning ahead of a potentially harmful tremor.

Federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says when a strong earthquake is detected, alerts will be transmitted automatically to British Columbians via cellphones, radio and televisions.

He says the system, jointly announced by the federal and B.C. government, will also allow critical infrastructure to take immediate action, such as halting traffic from driving onto bridges or into tunnels.

B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma says seismologists have been warning for decades of a major earthquake in the province, and the new system will give “crucial seconds, to 10 seconds” of warning in which to “drop, cover and hold on.”

The new system is part of the federal government’s $36 million plan to develop a warning system to protect regions vulnerable to earthquakes.

Wilkinson says the system will be expanded later this year to Southern Quebec and Eastern Ontario.